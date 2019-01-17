Image: Amazon

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $700 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of $100. And if you activate with Verizon you’ll get a $250 Prepaid Mastercard.

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Be sure to act soon because this offer won’t last.