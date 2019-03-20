Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s no shortage of FIERY TAKES out there about how to clean a cast iron pan, but whether you use soap or no soap, chainmail or a Dobie pad, flaxseed oil or vegetable oil, I’ll simply say this; every method is made easier with these polycarbonate pan scrapers from Lodge.



They’re literally just molded pieces of plastic that you use to scrape stuck-on food off the pan before you give it a more thorough scrubbing. Their corners are cut at four different radii to fit into the edges of different types of pans. They cost three American dollars for a pack of two, and they get you 90% of the way to a clean (enough) skillet. So just buy them, sheesh.