Campaign’s sleek, adaptable chairs, loveseats, and sofas hardly ever go on sale, but this is Black Friday, and miracles do happen. Use promo code BLACKOUT at checkout to save $100 on all seating, including the company’s brand new sectionals.



If you aren’t familiar, Campaign’s main selling point (besides its relatively affordable price tag) is the ability to buy a new fabric cover at any time to install over the steel frame and memory foam cushions you already bought. So if you ever redecorate, or your cat just did too much damage to your original cover, you can always get a fresh look for a lot less than the cost of buying a brand new couch.