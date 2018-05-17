Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $90 on sale (with code JACKERY6), this isn’t the cheapest USB-C Power Delivery battery pack we’ve seen; not by a long shot. But it has its reasons.



1. Its USB-C port can output and accept 45W or power, considerably higher than the 27-30W you usually see on these types of products.

2. It comes with a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, which can recharge all 26,800mAh in under 5 hours, and also double as a wall charger for your laptop, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-C device. Most of these battery packs don’t come with a charger at all.

3. It includes a screen that actually shows you a numerical percentage of its remaining battery life, rather than a vague array of dots.

So if you still need a battery pack that can charge your USB-C devices on the road, this one might just be worth the price premium.