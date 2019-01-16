Graphic: Shep McAllister

Monoprice’s 45W USB-C wall charger is ugly as sin, but we’re willing to forgive that at this price. Just add the charger and a white USB-C cable to your cart, and use promo codes PICKME and PICKB at checkout to get both for just $11. Even without the cable, that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on a USB-C charger with that much power. If you own a laptop, a Switch, or anything else that can take advantage of those charging speeds, it never hurts to have a spare charger around the house.



Note: I had trouble getting both codes to work at the same time, but removing the cable and adding it back to my cart did the trick.