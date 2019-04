Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Are you a Game of Thrones super fan in desperate need of a coffee table book? Well, little bird, do I have the deal for you. The hardcover Game of Thrones: A Pop-Up Guide to Westeros is down to just $32 today, one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Explore pop-up versions of several key locations from the series, such as Winterfell, King’s Landing, and Wall (or I guess before it got... well, you know.)