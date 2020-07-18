It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This is Not a Drill--Ring Fit Adventure Stayed in Stock For More Than Five Minutes, Grab a Copy Now

Elizabeth Henges
Ring Fit Adventure | $80 | Walmart
Ring Fit Adventure | $80 | Walmart

Imagine me, waking up to a listing for Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo’s premier fitness game, and the game actually not be sold out after three minutes. It’s truly a thing to see. In fact, Walmart’s had stock of the game for a few hours now. Most listings up until this point lasted minutes at most... trust me, I’d know, as I struggled to get a copy for myself. And there’s a good reason why everyone suddenly wants Ring Fit when stock has been so limited:

I managed to get a copy during a mad rush about a month ago and let me tell you... this game is so good. I’m so sore. Sometimes you just wanna feel alive you know? Ring Fit is a hell of a workout and it’s something I really needed while gyms are shut down super dangerous to go to right now.

If you’re mulling over the idea, don’t wait, grab a copy before Walmart’s seemingly high supply runs out.

