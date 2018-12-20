Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you have yet to use the extraordinarily shimmery, incredibly jiggly Farsáli Jelly Beam Illuminator, you are not only missing out on one of the beauty world’s favorite highlighters, but also a true ASMR-like experience. But don’t worry, there’s never been a better time than right now to join this product’s cult-like following. Today, it’s just $20 — that’s half off its regular price — at Sephora in two colors: Rose Goals and Champagne Pink, both of which are So. Damn. Shiny.



This bouncy illuminator goes on like a gel, but sets like a super pigmented powder that’s not going anywhere. This deal, however, will not last quite as long, since this cult-favorite product is sure to sell out.