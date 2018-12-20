If you have yet to use the extraordinarily shimmery, incredibly jiggly Farsáli Jelly Beam Illuminator, you are not only missing out on one of the beauty world’s favorite highlighters, but also a true ASMR-like experience. But don’t worry, there’s never been a better time than right now to join this product’s cult-like following. Today, it’s just $20 — that’s half off its regular price — at Sephora in two colors: Rose Goals and Champagne Pink, both of which are So. Damn. Shiny.
This bouncy illuminator goes on like a gel, but sets like a super pigmented powder that’s not going anywhere. This deal, however, will not last quite as long, since this cult-favorite product is sure to sell out.