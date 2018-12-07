Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The ones who’d pick up Super Mario Odyssey while the rest of the world plays Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

This $41 deal on a digital code is something you can’t ignore. Because its a damn good deal and the people who plan to play this tonight, well, they push the human race forward.

Advertisement

Here’s to you geniuses out there. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can avoid the Super Smash Bros Madness, are the ones that do.