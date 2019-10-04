This Is By Far the Best Deal We've Ever Seen On ExOfficio's Ultra-Popular Boxer Briefs

ExOfficio 3-Pack Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

ExOfficio 3-Pack Boxer Briefs | $20-$21 | Amazon | Small, Large, XL in Charcoal. Small in Black. Medium packs priced at $30, which is still a great deal.

ExOfficio boxer briefs are kind of legendary, around these parts. They’re some of our readers’ favorite underwear, and you guys have bought tens of thousands of pairs from our posts over the years. Here’s what our deal researcher Corey had to say about them:



These are completely comfortable in any situation I’ve thrown at them - desk-sitting, hiking, yard work, running, sleeping, sweaty activities, whatever. They are durable and stay “new” longer than other other undies I’ve worn. -Corey Foster

Normally priced at around $20 per pair, or $15 if you’re lucky, you can get three pairs for $20-$21 right now, if you can fit into smalls, larges, or XLs . You’ll just want to click Quantity: 3 on this page, and choose Charcoal as the color (the deal also applies to Black, in small only). Medium 3-packs are priced at $30, which is still an incredible deal, historically...just not as good as $20. If you can fit into these, you’d be crazy not to buy them right now.