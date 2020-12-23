This $20 Wi-Fi Security Cam Is a Great Way to Keep an Eye on Things When and If You Leave Home

Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera YVDLYVDL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera | $20 | Amazon | Use Code YVDLYVDL



Today only take $26 off this Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera to help monitor whatever you need to in your home. Be it a rascally pet, active kids, a fussy baby, or just keeping watch to put your mind at ease. No matter what you’re using it for snag 57% off right now. Just add the code YVDLYVDL at checkout.

Advertisement

The 1080p resolution comes through in even low light and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. And with two-way audio, you can catch a wily dog in the act of chewy something they shouldn’t or perhaps even siblings bickering. The Blurams, like most of these cameras, is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. The set up is simple and you’ll be storing images and footage on a microSD card. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to completely disconnect from your responsibilities there this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.