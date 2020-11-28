This iOttie Qi Charging Car Mount for Your Phone Is Just $30

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount $30 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

While the highways may be quieter than usual this year, it still helps to have your phone held securely, but also charging to 100% as you’re driving to your destination.

The iOttie Car Mount does exactly this, which can fit sizes from an iPhone 12 mini to a iPhone 12 Pro Max, all the while charging it through its Qi feature.

It’s easy to assemble to place on your car dashboard, and whenever you need to use the car, it’s just a matter of placing the phone in the mount, securing it, and you’re good to go, without any charging wires obstructing the air-con systems.