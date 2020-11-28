It's all consuming.
This iOttie Qi Charging Car Mount for Your Phone Is Just $30

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount | $30 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
While the highways may be quieter than usual this year, it still helps to have your phone held securely, but also charging to 100% as you’re driving to your destination.

The iOttie Car Mount does exactly this, which can fit sizes from an iPhone 12 mini to a iPhone 12 Pro Max, all the while charging it through its Qi feature.

It’s easy to assemble to place on your car dashboard, and whenever you need to use the car, it’s just a matter of placing the phone in the mount, securing it, and you’re good to go, without any charging wires obstructing the air-con systems.

Daryl Baxter

