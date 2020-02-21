It's all consuming.
This International Power Adapter Includes USB-C Power Delivery For a Low $18 [Exclusive]

Tercius
Xcentz Universal Power Adapter | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA374
If you’re doing any traveling this year, it might be wise to invest in this Xcentz Universal Power Adapter.

This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for your phone or Nintendo Switch.

Just use the promo code KINJA374 to drop the price to a low $18. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. Better still, you can get it in three colors: black, blue, and pink.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

