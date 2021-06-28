This Intel Core i7 Chip Is $80 Off and It Has Avengers on the Box

Intel Core i7 (Avengers Special Edition) 63SMACL224 Graphic : Joe Tilleli

The Avengers Edition of the Intel Core i7-10700KA Processor is currently $80 off at Newegg with the promo code 63SMACL224. Important to note it does not include the game, so it begs the question, what makes this Avengers Edition? The descr iption suggests it is just the box. I supposed you can use part of the $80 you save to buy the game Marvel’s Avengers, or instead you can put that money toward a good game. The choice is up to you. Whatever it takes.