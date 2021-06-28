It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Intel Core i7 Chip Is $80 Off and It Has Avengers on the Box

Grab it now for $250 with this promo code at Newegg

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
The Avengers Edition of the Intel Core i7-10700KA Processor is currently $80 off at Newegg with the promo code 63SMACL224. Important to note it does not include the game, so it begs the question, what makes this Avengers Edition? The description suggests it is just the box. I supposed you can use part of the $80 you save to buy the game Marvel’s Avengers, or instead you can put that money toward a good game. The choice is up to you. Whatever it takes.

Joe Tilleli

