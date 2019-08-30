Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Alright, this is just smart. This rolling pin features a removable ring system that allows you to roll out dough to a specific and consistent thickness, and at $9, it’s never been cheaper.

I just bought one. Our deal researcher Corey just bought one. Our own Ana Suarez admitted in Slack that she uses a wine bottle as a rolling pin, so I’m making her buy one. That’s three already gone, so get your order in before Amazon runs out.