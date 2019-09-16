Graphic: Tercius Bufete

LEGO Star Wars Betrayal at Cloud City Set | $290 | Amazon

LEGO you slimy, double-crossing, no-good swindler. You’ve got a lot of guts altering my savings plans and discounting this incredible 2812-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set.

Rebuild various scenes from the iconic Cloud City chapter in the second best Star Wars movie of all time (don’t ask.) With both a Storm IV twin-pod cloud car and Slave I, plus a ton of mini-figs, this set definitely belongs in your collection.