LEGO Star Wars Betrayal at Cloud City Set | $290 | Amazon
LEGO you slimy, double-crossing, no-good swindler. You’ve got a lot of guts altering my savings plans and discounting this incredible 2812-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set.
Rebuild various scenes from the iconic Cloud City chapter in the second best Star Wars movie of all time (don’t ask.) With both a Storm IV twin-pod cloud car and Slave I, plus a ton of mini-figs, this set definitely belongs in your collection.
At $290, this $60 off its regular price and the cheapest this set has ever been. Make sure to act fast before Vader
Bezos decides to alter the deal.