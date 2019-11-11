This HyperX Cloud Pro Headset Bundle Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle | $50 | Amazon



The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.

These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.

We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.