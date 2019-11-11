It's all consuming.
This HyperX Cloud Pro Headset Bundle Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle | $50 | Amazon
HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle | $50 | Amazon

The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.

These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.

We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.

