It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

This Humble Bundle Lets You Work Hard and Play Hard While in Quarantine

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHumble Bundle
655
Save
Illustration for article titled This Humble Bundle Lets You Work Hard and Play Hard While in Quarantine
Graphic: Humble Bundle
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Humble Software Bundle: Work Remote| $1-$20 | Evernote, Todoist Premium, Encrypt.me, and more.

Advertisement

Now that we’ve all been working from home for a month or so it still might be a challenge. Having to be a bit of our own IT department at times can be trying, but fear not! Humble Bundle would love to lend a hand with a few issues we know you can handle. For the next 20 days, they’ve got your technical bases covered all valued at $693.

It’s not all work though. They’ve managed to sneak a few games because you deserve to play also. This is a great opportunity if you are looking for software to aid with encryption, password protection, storage backup, and even WordPerfect Office.

Advertisement

As always at each tier donations will be made to charitable organizations. This bundle is no different and will be supporting those that are helping with the response to COVID-19.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Guys in Tall Socks with Short-Ish Shorts Are My New Kink

RECOMMENDED: Rage Cleaning

Sonos Is Granting Your Home Audio Dreams With These Big Bargains

Store All Your Games and Blu-Rays With a Wireframe Tower, Down to $24