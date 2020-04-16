This Humble Bundle Lets You Work Hard and Play Hard While in Quarantine

Graphic : Humble Bundle

Humble Software Bundle: Work Remote| $1-$20 | Evernote, Todoist Premium, Encrypt.me, and more.



Now that we’ve all been working from home for a month or so it still might be a challenge. Having to be a bit of our own IT department at times can be trying, but fear not! Humble Bundle would love to lend a hand with a few issues we know you can handle. For the next 20 days, they’ve got your technical bases covered all valued at $693.



It’s not all work though. They’ve managed to sneak a few games because you deserve to play also. This is a great opportunity if you are looking for software to aid with encryption, password protection, storage backup, and even WordPerfect Office.

As always at each tier donations will be made to charitable organizations. This bundle is no different and will be supporting those that are helping with the response to COVID-19.