This Huge Newegg PC Gaming Sale Is Chock Full of Hits

PC Gaming Sale Screenshot : Capcom

PC Gaming Sale | Newegg

Newegg is the place to be when it comes to PC gaming sales. The retailer tends to roll out carte blanche game sales from time to time, and this week’s is full of heavy hitters. There’s a lot to go through, so here are some specific highlights. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition is 50% off, bringing it down to $30. Devil May Cry V is only $18, with its Deluxe Edition at $24. My personal pick here is Ghostrunner, last year’s best Cyberpunk game, which is down to $17. That’s only a tiny taste of what you can expect here, so jump on in and get to clicking so you can see what else is there.