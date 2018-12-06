Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Has your miniature Minecrafter gotten amazingly good at building stuff in the digital realm? Then it’s time to test those skills in our world with the 2,863-piece LEGO Minecraft The Mountain Cave Set, currently $50 off.

It has all the important components of the Overworld, from eight ore elements to a shelter with a bed to a minecart track with an elevator. It also comes with Steve and Alex minifigs, as well as creatures like wolves, slimes, enderman, and sheep. But kids will probably most enjoy simulating creeper and TNT blasts, and using the light brick to illuminate the torch.



One one hand, yes, this many LEGO bricks will definitely take up more space than a bunch of pixels on a screen. But on the other, the experience of building with physical blocks still can’t quite be replicated with a mouse and keyboard. I guess you’ll have to find a way to allow for both!

