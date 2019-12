Hue Play Starter Kit w/ $50 Best Buy Gift Card Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you’re a My Best Buy Member—and if you’re not, you can sign up here— this starter kit that comes with a Philips Hue bridge and two Hue Play light bars is down to just $100 at Best Buy. However, it also comes with a $50 Best Buy gift card, effectively making the entire set $50, which is one of the crazy lowest prices we’ve seen for a Hue bundle. Even if you’ve already got a Hue setup in your house, this might be worth a look.