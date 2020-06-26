It's all consuming.
This Horrifying Fortnite Speaker Will Haunt Your Dreams for $12

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Fortnite Bitty Boomers Beef Boss Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $12 | Amazon
If you know anything about Fortnite, congratulations, you know more than me. On sale at Amazon for half off the list price, this nightmarish Bluetooth speaker inspired by a character called—I shit you not—Beef Boss comes from Bitty Boomers, a company that ostensibly sells the home audio equivalent of Funko Pops. While I can’t speak on the quality of the sound, it’s small enough to fit in your hands and last four hours on a single charge. A verified Amazon reviewer called it “awesomely loud” and gave it five stars so it must be good.

