The Honest Company is all about transparency and safe, natural products, and today, you can snag several offerings from their beauty and skincare line for a discount. A bunch of Honest Beauty products — everything from gel cleanser and facial oil to glow powder and makeup wipes — are on sale at Amazon for under $20. To be honest, you should probably head there now to stock up before this deal is cleaned out.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.