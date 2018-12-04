Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone eats, so you can’t go wrong with giving even the most insignificant acquaintance a food gift basket for the holidays. It’s an easy present (that doesn’t even require wrapping), especially considering Target is taking 20% off all food gift baskets through December 7.

And there’s truly a basket for all palates: For instance, chocolate lovers will melt over this Godiva tower, caffeine addicts will be abuzz with delight thanks to this coffee-themed haul, and giftees with the munchies will be stoked about this basket o’ snacks. Plus, all of the foods included in the baskets seem to be nonperishable, so nothing will be stale by the time Santa arrives. A very delicious deal indeed.

