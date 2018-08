Graphic: Shep McAllister

My first piece of advice to new dog owners: Buy a soft crate. They can collapse to hide in the back of a closet when not in use, and you can put them in the backseat of your car without the risk of damaging your seats like a metal crate might.



This highly rated model from Noz2Noz is down to an all-time low $44 right now, and is suitable for pets up to 40 pounds.