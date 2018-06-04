Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Walmart has matched this price, but also has a $25 mail-in rebate available! Thanks for the tip, mischlep.

This discounted Oral-B toothbrush is, as the kids say, extra. Just take a look at all the features:



The Triple Pressure Sensor helps protect your gums from over-brushing. The SmartRing illuminates and pulsations slow, then stop when you brush too hard.

Alright that seems nice.

Elevate your custom cleaning experience with the multifunctional 360º SmartRing. Visible from every angle while brushing, the SmartRing allows you to see feedback from the pressure sensor, brushing timer and Bluetooth connection with ease.

I guess that’s useful. Go on...

The Oral-B Genius 8000 toothbrush features a Lithium Ion battery and smart travel case that’s designed to charge both your toothbrush and smartphone using only one outlet.

Not sure I ever needed that, but okay.

The NEW Genius 8000 pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection which uses facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed.

Facial what now?

This feature helps to ensure you never miss a zone. Using the Genius 8000’s innovative technology and your device’s camera, our brush helps you maintain healthy brushing habits.

Okay, I’m no luddite, but this is a lot. But in any event, this is the first time it’s ever been under $100, and $95 is a great price for a high-end electric brush.