It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

This Heavy Duty Smart Plug Is fit For Outdoors, Only $15

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
43
Save
BN-Link Heavy Duty Smart Plug | $15 | Amazon Gold Box BN-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack | $13 | Amazon Gold Box
BN-Link Heavy Duty Smart Plug | $15 | Amazon Gold Box
BN-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack | $13 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

BN-Link Heavy Duty Smart Plug | $15 | Amazon Gold Box
BN-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack | $13 | Amazon Gold Box

Advertisement

The holiday season is right around the corner, which means you’re about to set up a gross amount of Christmas lights and creepy mechanical witch decorations. Hook it all up with a heavy duty BN-Link smart plug, which has three outlets fit for outdoor use. Just $15 at Amazon today only, you can manage the power flowing to your electronics using a smartphone app. For indoor use, you can also pick up a pair of single-plug units for just $13.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Xbox Deals

Tiles and AirPods Were Made For Each Other, But You'll Need One of These Cases

The 10 Best Deals of September 8, 2020

Bend Space and Time With Control for Xbox One, Down to $20