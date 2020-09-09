This Heavy Duty Smart Plug Is fit For Outdoors, Only $15

BN-Link Heavy Duty Smart Plug | $15 | Amazon Gold Box

BN-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack | $13 | Amazon Gold Box

Advertisement

The holiday season is right aroun d the corner, which means you’re about to set up a gross amount of Christmas lights and creepy mechanical witch decorations. Hook it all up with a heavy duty BN-Link smart plug, which has three outlets fit for outdoor use. Just $15 at Amazon today only, you can manage the power flowing to your electronics using a smartphone app. For indoor use, you can also pick up a pair of single-plug units for just $13.