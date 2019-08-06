Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Harry Potter Magical Beasts Board Game |$12 | Walmart

Not to be confused with the tragic and pitiful Fantastic Beasts film franchise, this Harry Potter Magical Beasts board game looks fun enough to play in the Gryffindor Common Room. In this game, it is up to Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Ginny to capture the magical beasts that have escaped and are wreaking havoc at Hogwarts. The Harry Potter Magical Beasts Board Game features a swinging game board and a variety of clues that players need to collect in order to capture a magical creature.