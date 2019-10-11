It's all consuming.
This Hanging Organizer Is One of the Best Ways to Hold Your Socks and Underwear

Shep McAllister
Geboor Hanging Closet Organizer | $12 | Amazon
Geboor Hanging Closet Organizer | $12 | Amazon

If you don’t have a Jay Pritchett-style walk-in closet with dedicated drawers for all your socks, underwear, and jewelry, Geboor’s hanging closet organizer is the next best thing.

It looks like one of those over-the-door pocket organizers you’re probably familiar with, but it’s designed to hang from a clothes rack instead, and has a whopping 42 pockets across both sides.

$12 is only $1 less than usual, but it’s the only discount Amazon’s ever run on this thing, so get your order in, and start prepping your socks.

Shep McAllister
