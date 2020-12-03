This Handy Little Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes 12 Months of Nintendo Online and a Carrying Case

Nintendo Switch + 12 Months Nintendo Online + Carrying Case | $299 | Walmart

When you buy a Nintendo Switch, there’s some secret costs involved if you want to get the most out of the console. You’ll want a microSD card to expands its small storage. Maybe you’ll pick up an extra pair of j oy-cons for multiplayer. There’s the Pro Controller too, for the hardcore crowd. But above anything else, there’s one thing you can’t live without: a carrying case. If you’re planning on t aking it on the go, it’s non-negotiable unless you’re just dying to scratch the screen. Walmart has a handy Switch bundle up, which includes a neon blue carrying case. It also comes with 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, so you can play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online. Of all the Switch bundles we’ve seen lately, this is one of the more practical options out there.