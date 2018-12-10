Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you ever, even once, need an easy way to open some trim in your car or get into a snap-fit product (electronics? toys?), this Smart Helper Multi-Purpose Auto Tool Set will pretty much have paid for itself.



For $5, it includes a nice variety of pieces designed for prying and scraping, and they’re made of plastic to minimize scratching. (There’s also one metal tool, for applications that demand it.) Honestly, there’s no reason not to drop the negligible amount of cash it takes to have these handy in your garage.