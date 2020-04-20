It's all consuming.
This Hands-Free Soap Dispenser Keeps You Germless

Quentyn Kennemer
Kohler 8.45oz Hands-Free Soap Dispenser | $35 | Woot
Image: Kohler
Kohler 8.45oz Hands-Free Soap Dispenser | $35 | Woot

These days, if there’s anything you can do to prevent the spread of germs, you should probably do it. That means less touching, and with this awesome deal from Woot, that can now apply to your soap dispenser. This Kohler unit holds 8.45 ounces of liquid protection, and Woot’s latest discount brings the take-home cost down to $35.

It works with either foam or liquid compounds, there’s a window to tell you how much you have left, and it’ll even help you with a timer light that lasts 20seconds, which is widely considered to be the bare minimum for a thorough cleansing.

