This Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Is Only $20

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Breakfast Sandwich Maker | $20 | Amazon



If you’re a breakfast junky, or just miss a good ol’ bacon, egg, and cheese, I’d like to introduce this Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker. It’s only $20 and can perfectly toast your bread, cook your eggs, and sear your bacon at the press of a button. I honestly don’t know if I’m writing this up because I want you to see how amazing this is, or if I’m thinking about buying it myself. As a proud New Yorker, I miss my baconeggandcheese! Anyway, buy it before it’s gone!

