It's all consuming.
This Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Is Only $20

Ignacia
Breakfast Sandwich Maker | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
If you’re a breakfast junky, or just miss a good ol’ bacon, egg, and cheese, I’d like to introduce this Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker. It’s only $20 and can perfectly toast your bread, cook your eggs, and sear your bacon at the press of a button. I honestly don’t know if I’m writing this up because I want you to see how amazing this is, or if I’m thinking about buying it myself. As a proud New Yorker, I miss my baconeggandcheese! Anyway, buy it before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

