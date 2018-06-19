Graphic: Shep McAllister

This MSI GeForce GTX 1070 TI graphics card was selling for over $800 earlier this year thanks to a widespread crypto-mining shortage, but now you can get it for a much more reasonable $480, and even fill out this rebate to get an extra $20 off. That’s actually cheaper than the going rate for the non-TI version right now, despite being about 15% faster.

