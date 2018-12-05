Photo: Walmart

There are some major football games on the horizon; be your best tailgating self with this $50 Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill. With 308 square inches of cooking space, you can prepare burgers, sausages, and even some veggies if you want to be healthy about it.

Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll be better equipped to react to it if you’re well fed. And if your team’s not even playing in any of the big postseason matchups, well, you can eat your feelings. I’ll be right there with you. It was a rough year to be an Auburn Tiger.