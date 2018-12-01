Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Translucent controllers are back, and I, for one, am extremely here for them. This gorgeous Phantom Black Xbox controller is a dark translucent at the top, and fades to a an opaque gray at the bottom, and unlike most of Microsoft’s special edition controllers, it doesn’t come with a big mark-up today. At $42, it’s only $2 more than prices we were seeing for standard black and white gamepads on Black Friday.

