Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When Oprah spills tea, the world listens. And when Oprah spills tea about her favorite tea, the world obligingly purchases it on Amazon and takes a sip. Seriously, though, Oprah does know her beverages, and today, you can purchase her favorite Vahdam tea gift sets at a discount thanks to an Amazon Gold Box.

The queen of “Favorite Things” lists is partial to chai, but there’s a tea for every taste on sale. Give a set away as a gift, or drink it yourself and imagine you’re at a tea party hosted by Ms. Winfrey herself.

