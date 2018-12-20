Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Nice, simple drinkware is something you need to own if you share a hobby with every person to ever appear on HGTV — entertaining. It goes with any theme, any decor, any level of formality.
This Luigi Bormioli Top Class 12-oz Drinking Glass 6-Pack, made of break-resistant, lead-free crystal you can put in the dishwasher, is also pretty low maintenance, as far as glassware goes. And it’s chic! Look at that subtle laser-cut rim, the tasteful thickness of it...