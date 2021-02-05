This Giant Blind Box With Cats Is Over 40% off and the Puuurrrfect Way to Keep a Kiddo Occupied for Five Minutes

Lost Kitties Multipack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Lost Kitties Multipack | $12 | Amazon

This would normally be the time of year where I’d be getting ready to head to Toy Fair. A wonderful experience of getting to see every company unveil what they have coming ou t that year . T he best part is discovering new brands and new toys. I’m a sucker for blind boxes and remembering finding out about Lost Kitties a few years ago. This is their multipack and it’s 43% off.

In this giant blind box, you’ll uncover five lost kitties with ten accessories, p lus there are stickers and colored clay they are hidden in. The carton is adorably designed with cats from series 1 and 2. With each tier, you find clay you have to break apart and comb through to find the felines and goodies. A s with most blind boxes, they want you to get hooked and collect the whole set . But this could be a nice way to keep a kid occupied for a while when you’re on a zoom call. Each cat is cleverly crafted and very cute. This is a great price for a pack like this compared to other boxes in this space .

This will ship for free for Prime members .