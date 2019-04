Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

“Why don’t they just make the whole desk out of mouse pad,” I’m sure you’ve asked yourself countless times. Now, you can cover nearly six square feet of your workspace with soft-touch padding for just $12 by clipping the 8% coupon and using promo code L2363MVO at checkout. It even includes a few helpful features like pen loops, a card holder, and even a kickstand for your phone.