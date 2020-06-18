This Geriatric Pupper Pillow Is for Your Oldest but Bestest Friend

Orthopedic Dog Bed Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Is your pooch a grizzled companion? A veteran in the man’s best friend category? If so Fido’s might not be the pup he used to be in body but definitely still in spirit so they might need a comfy bed to literally lay their old bones down on while they chew on new bones. This comfy orthopedic dog bed is currently $10 off in this lightning deal from Amazon for the next hour.

But it’s not just senior doggos who can enjoy this, cats have been known to climb in and get cozy too. The extra small, small, and medium sizes are all $32 or less and this lightweight donut pillow is easy to move and clean. You can machine wash it and tumble dry it on low. I’ve got an older terrier and he loves his little donut pillow that fits snuggly in the corner of my bedroom. Why the circular shape? Well, it gives support to the head and neck and eases the limbs of an older pupper. It also creates a bit of a faux hug around them making them feel safe and secure. The company offers a one year warranty if you aren’t completely satisfied .

