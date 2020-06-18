It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

This Geriatric Pupper Pillow Is for Your Oldest but Bestest Friend

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
472
Save
Orthopedic Dog Bed | $32 | Amazon Gold Box
Orthopedic Dog Bed | $32 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Orthopedic Dog Bed | $32 | Amazon Gold Box

Is your pooch a grizzled companion? A veteran in the man’s best friend category? If so Fido’s might not be the pup he used to be in body but definitely still in spirit so they might need a comfy bed to literally lay their old bones down on while they chew on new bones. This comfy orthopedic dog bed is currently $10 off in this lightning deal from Amazon for the next hour.

Advertisement

But it’s not just senior doggos who can enjoy this, cats have been known to climb in and get cozy too. The extra small, small, and medium sizes are all $32 or less and this lightweight donut pillow is easy to move and clean. You can machine wash it and tumble dry it on low. I’ve got an older terrier and he loves his little donut pillow that fits snuggly in the corner of my bedroom. Why the circular shape? Well, it gives support to the head and neck and eases the limbs of an older pupper. It also creates a bit of a faux hug around them making them feel safe and secure. The company offers a one year warranty if you aren’t completely satisfied.

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for the next hour or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 1: Bags and Pouches

Easily Organize Your Pantry With a Set of Food Storage Containers

Thinking About Going Keto? Here Are Eight Low-Carb Snacks You Can Still Enjoy

Ditch the Broom and Make Your Floors Shine With One of These Vacuums