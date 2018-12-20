Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Update: Sold out.



If you want to snag this deal, click first and ask questions later, because it’s going to be gone quickly. The GearWrench 35-Piece MicroDriver Set normally costs at least twice this much. If you need a kit like this, this is your chance to get one at a great price — don’t miss it! Resident tool guru Corey Foster says that the thumbwheel is a nice touch to get screws going.