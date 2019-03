Graphic: Shep McAllister

This SteelSeries gaming mouse doesn’t look like a highly advanced gaming mouse (to its credit, if you ask me), and at an all-time low $23, it doesn’t cost as much as a high-end gaming mouse. But the features you’d want for both work and play are all here: 7,200 DPI (adjustable in 100 DPI increments) RGB lighting, and six buttons. The only catch? It’s not wireless.