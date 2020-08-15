It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Funny Looking Padlock is Super Useful and Only $6 for Two

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2-Pack: Quirky Flat Padlock | $6 | SideDeal
2-Pack: Quirky Flat Padlock | $6 | SideDeal

Having a lock is useful, but man, I forget the damn things all the time. Or forget the combination. Or lose the key. Playing the game of “does someone in the gym locker room want my clothing” is never fun, so resolve that with this funny looking padlocks. It’s lightweight and flat, making it really easy to store in any purse and not have something clunky and oddly heavy weighing you down. Two of these are only $6 at SideDeal, but this deal is only available until the end of the day, or until they sell out. So, don’t wait!

