Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with 144Hz display, GTX 1060 Graphics, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD | $900 | Amazon
Right now, Prime members can save $100 on the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. This 15.6" laptop uses an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD for storage, but the main draw here is the 144Hz refresh rate panel, which is a rarity in gaming laptops in this price range.
If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop that doesn’t need any modification (other than a mouse,) this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model. Get yours before this discount goes away.