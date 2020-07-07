This Four Piece Set From Shiseido Gets You Fun in the Sun Ready for $11

Shiseido Sun Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Shiseido Sun Set | $11 | Nordstrom Rack



Shiseido is one of the best Japanese beauty companies and if anyone knows skincare it’s them. So i f you haven’t gotten your water-resistant sunscreen yet the time has come. This four-piece summer set put together by Nordstrom Rack is 60 % off today .

You get the WetForce SPF 50+ clear stick which is perfect to block the sun but still light enough to wear under your makeup. This set also has Shiseido’s number one selling serum the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. This serum helps restore firmness and strengthens your skin. And the Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream is a great daily cream for day or night. It all comes in a cute trendy duffle bag.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100.