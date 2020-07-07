It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

This Four Piece Set From Shiseido Gets You Fun in the Sun Ready for $11

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNordstrom Rack
88
Save
Shiseido Sun Set | $11 | Nordstrom Rack  
Shiseido Sun Set | $11 | Nordstrom Rack  
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Shiseido Sun Set | $11 | Nordstrom Rack

Shiseido is one of the best Japanese beauty companies and if anyone knows skincare it’s them. So if you haven’t gotten your water-resistant sunscreen yet the time has come. This four-piece summer set put together by Nordstrom Rack is 60% off today.

Advertisement

You get the WetForce SPF 50+ clear stick which is perfect to block the sun but still light enough to wear under your makeup. This set also has Shiseido’s number one selling serum the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. This serum helps restore firmness and strengthens your skin. And the Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream is a great daily cream for day or night. It all comes in a cute trendy duffle bag.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Super Mario Sale, Anker Qi Charger, Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle, Gooloo 1200A Car Starter, and More

Pre-Order Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation 4 With a Rare $20 Discount

The Best Webcams for Zoom Meetings, According to Our Readers

Can an Ultrawide Replace Your Dual Monitors?