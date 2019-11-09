This Fossil Men's Smartwatch Is Already Down To It's Black Friday Price

Fossil Men’s Sport Smartwatch | $165 | Amazon

While wait until Black Friday to get a fitness smartwatch when you can get one right now? The Fossil Men’s Sport Smartwatch is already down to $165 on Amazon. We wonder if this is a direct shot at Target, who shared a sneak peek at their Black Friday deals earlier this week, and the Fossil watch was marked down to that price in their sale.

Either way, you can get the watch now on Amazon, which includes features like heart rate and activity tracking using Google Fit. It has built-in GPS for distance tracking, as well as a swim-proof design. You can use Google Assistant with this smartwatch, so you don’t even technically need to carry your wallet if you have Google Pay.