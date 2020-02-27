It's all consuming.
This Food Scale Can Get You Perfect Portions Every Time

Ignacia
Nicewell Food Scale | $20 | Amazon
Nicewell Food Scale | $20 | Amazon

They never said cooking is an exact science, but it is always a good thing that you know how much of one thing that’s going in a recipe, especially if you’re really about portion control. Well, the Nicewell Food Scale can definitely come in handy. It’s only $20, has four high-precision load sensors and can even subtract the weight of a plate or container for an accurate measurement. Not only that, but it has a waterproof surface, which is ESSENTIAL for any cooking gadget. I’d get one before they disappear.

