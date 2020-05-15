It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Folding Bluetooth Keyboard Fits in Your Pocket, Now $32

Quentyn Kennemer
Don’t have funds for a fancy iPad keyboard case? You can find smaller portable units like this $32 64-key pad at MorningSave, complete with an integrated trackpad so you can leave the mouse at home. It folds unto itself and doesn’t fit much worse in your pocket than most smartphones, and it’ll work with anything that can accept a Bluetooth signal, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

