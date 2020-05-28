It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

This Expert Designed Water Flosser Is Now Just $22

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsmeh
303
1
Save
45% off Cordless Water Flosser | $22 | Meh
45% off Cordless Water Flosser | $22 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

45% off Cordless Water Flosser | $22 | Meh

Water flossers are designed to reach places toothbrush just can’t go. They provide what is called a ’complete clean,’ helping with dental plaque and hypersensitivity. Today you can get Belmint’s water flosser for 45% less than amazon.

Advertisement

This Belmint water flosser was developed by dental care experts and is said to be one of the cleanest versions yet. The water pressure and pulsations have two modes to help clean not only between teeth but below the gumline and through braces and bridges. Powerful enough to get food out but gentle enough to be pain-free. It’s rechargeable and has a one-touch operation.

Shipping is free on this product and it’s available the rest of the day or until it runs out.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Take an Additional 25% off Select Kenneth Cole Home Styles for the Rest of May

Today’s Best Android Phones, From Economical to Extravagant

Grab a 480GB Kingston SSD for $54 and Watch Your PC Fly

Give Your Workouts an Upgrade With $50 off the Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS