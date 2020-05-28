This Expert Designed Water Flosser Is Now Just $22

45% off Cordless Water Flosser Graphic : Sheilah Villari

45% off Cordless Water Flosser | $22 | Meh



Water flossers are designed to reach places toothbrush just can’t go. They provide what is called a ’complete clean,’ helping with dental plaque and hypersensitivity. Today you can get Belmint’s water flosser for 45% less than amazon.

This Belmint water flosser was developed by dental care experts and is said to be one of the cleanest versions yet. The water pressure and pulsations have two modes to help clean not only between teeth but below the gumline and through braces and bridges. Powerful enough to get food out but gentle enough t o be pain-free . It’s rechargeable and has a one-touch operation.

Shipping is free on this product and it’ s available the rest of the day or until it runs out.

